ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after nearly drowning at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs, according to fire officials.

Altamonte Springs police say the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for evaluation and treatment.

