Tracking device found after Florida man kidnaps ex-girlfriend, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he used a tracking device to learn the location of his ex-girlfriend.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared security video they said shows the woman being kidnapped.

Investigators say Julian Jaramillo tracked the victim to the home and forced her into her own car.

Deputies then got a call early Tuesday morning and arrested him at his home in Manatee County.

He is now facing multiple charges including kidnapping, domestic violence and installation of a tracking device.

