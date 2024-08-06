Traffic alert: FDOT plans overnight closure for stretch of I-4 near OIA

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced plans to briefly close a stretch of Interstate 4 in Orange County beginning Wednesday night.

Starting as early as 10 p.m., eastbound lanes of I-4 will be closed under the bridge to the eastbound Beachline Expressway while FDOT crews move a large crane into place for pile driving work.

The pile driving is part of a project to widen the Beachline Expressway ramp there.

The roadway is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Detour signs will be in place for divers on Eastbound I-4 to follow, directing them to take Exit 72 onto the eastbound Beachline Expressway to Exit 1 at International Drive.

From there, drivers can turn right onto International Drive to take the loop ramp to westbound S.R. 528, then take the exit to return to eastbound I-4.

See a map of the detour below:

According to FDOT, the S.R. 528 improvement project is meant to increase the capacity of the I-4 westbound ramp to eastbound S.R. 528 by widening the ramp from one to two lanes.

The project began in January and is expected to be completed in 2026.

For more information on the S.R. 528 improvement project, click here.

