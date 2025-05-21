Traffic, gentrification among concerns of Tangelo Park residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people are excited about Epic Universe’s opening on May 22. But some, like the people who live in the nearby Tangelo Park neighborhood, aren’t too happy.

Homeowners tell Eyewitness News that speeding, traffic, gentrification, and noise are at the top of their concerns.

“This is home,” said Renaa Biggers. “It’s a good community and I like it just the way it is.”

Biggers has lived in her home since the 1990s, but she has been in the area her whole life. She’s even part of its rich history. Her mother is Mable Butler, the first black county commissioner and first black woman on the city council. Her mother’s heart for the city is why she’s involved now.

Biggers said she knows the economic and job opportunities Epic Universe brings to the city.

“But, when it comes down to the reality of what I now see,” she said. “My neighborhood is going to be extremely congested with traffic.”

Neighbors have started taking pictures and videos to report the incidents to law enforcement and county leaders. They want to stop them before they get out of control.

For neighbor Patricia Morgan, the bigger problem is gentrification. Morgan said she is afraid she’ll start seeing her friends and neighbors leaving.

“My house isn’t for sell,” she said, looking at her home with a huge smile.

While she has no plans to sell, the offer letters come in daily. She knows some of her neighbors might take an offer one day. She hopes not.

“Most of the houses out here… people own these houses.”

She and a few won’t be backing down,“For the little bit of money they are offering...They will have to build around me.”

