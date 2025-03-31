Transgender Day of Visibility highlights achievements, ongoing struggles facing community

ORLANDO, Fla. —



March 31 marks Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), an annual event dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the lives and contributions of transgender people worldwide. While the day highlights trans achievements, it also serves as a reminder of the disproportionate levels of poverty, discrimination, and violence the community faces compared to cisgender individuals.

International TDOV was founded in 2010 by Rachel Crandall as a response to media narratives that predominantly focused on violence against transgender individuals. The day aims to shift the conversation toward visibility and recognition while acknowledging that not all trans individuals can or want to be publicly out due to ongoing discrimination.

The role of the media in shaping public perception remains a critical issue. A study by Media Matters found that The New York Times excluded transgender voices from 60% of its stories on anti-trans legislation following public criticism of its coverage. Given that many Americans do not personally know a transgender individual, the media’s portrayal significantly influences public understanding.

The Netflix documentary Disclosure explores how film and television have historically misrepresented and stereotyped transgender people, perpetuating harmful biases. Advocates argue that more accurate and inclusive representation is essential to fostering acceptance and policy change.

Kristen Browde, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and a transgender woman, emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting trans individuals.

“All of us deserve to live under the trans agenda: healthcare, housing, education, a good job with fair wages, and the freedom to live authentically and without fear,” Browde said. “We see you. We celebrate you. We fight with you. We go nowhere without you.”

With more than 450 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures across the country, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, advocates stress that TDOV is not just about visibility but also about action, support, and the fight for equal rights.

This year for TDOV, GLAAD has partnered with and is supporting several advocates and organizations on initiatives to counteract the disinformation campaign targeting the trans community.

