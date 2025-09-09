Treadmill fire prompts evacuation at Maitland apartment complex

MAITLAND, Fla. — A fire at a Maitland apartment complex resulted in a brief evacuation early Tuesday.

Maitland-Fire Rescue says a gym treadmill caught fire at the Adeline Apartments on Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. That fire filled the structure with smoke.

Residents were evacuated while crews used fans to ventilate the building.

A department representative said all residents were allowed to return after a few hours.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced from their units.

