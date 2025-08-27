Trial continues for mother accused in 3-Year-Old’s death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Testimony is set to resume tomorrow in the murder trial of 31-year-old Erica Dotson.

She’s charged for her alleged role in the 2021 beating death of her 3-year-old son, Jameson Nance.

Prosecutors say Jameson endured weeks of abuse before his body gave out on June 11, 2021.

Today, in opening statements, the state said Dotson failed to protect her child.

Dotson faces charges including first-degree murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

During opening statements, prosecutors described a pattern of abuse, while Dotson’s defense argued that Dotson’s co-defendant, Joshua Manns, always provided explanations for the boy’s injuries.

On the day of Jameson’s death, neighbors reportedly heard loud thuds coming from the boy’s apartment.

Jameson’s biological father, James Nance, testified that he had been trying to see his son for months before learning of his death on June 16, 2021.

Tomorrow, jurors are expected to hear from a former roommate of the defendants.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group