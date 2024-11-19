Trial date set for teen accused of deadly Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial date has been set for a teen accused of a deadly mass shooting in downtown Orlando.

17-year-old Jaylen Edgar is accused of shooting into crowds in the heart of Orlando as they were out celebrating Halloween on Nov. 1.

Police said two shooting incidents by Edgar left two people dead and several others wounded.

Officers arrested Edgar at the scene, and the incident has prompted major security changes for late-night crowds in downtown Orlando.

According to court records, Edgar’s trial is set for March 10, 2025.

He’s facing several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.

