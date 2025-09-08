Trial delayed again for man accused of sexually abusing children through special needs program

DELTONA, Fla. — The trial is once again on hold for a Deltona man accused of sexually abusing children.

Jury selection was supposed to start Monday for James Grover, but he asked the judge to fire his attorney and requested a public defender.

He has a hearing Thursday to determine the next steps in his case.

Grover started a special needs program and is accused of targeting young boys since 2010 while in his role. The FBII arrested him last year.

This is the second time the trial was delayed after his attorney was sick during the first scheduled jury selection last month.

