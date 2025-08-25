Child sex abuse trial delayed for special needs program founder

DELTONA, Fla. — The federal trial for a Deltona man accused of sexually abusing children has been postponed.

Jury selection for James Grover’s case was scheduled to begin Monday but was moved to Sept. 8.

The delay was granted after Grover’s attorney appeared in court sick and requested a continuance.

Grover was arrested last year for allegedly targeting young boys in a special needs program he founded. Investigators say he used the Special Needs Advocacy Program to get access to victims.

Investigators believe he had been targeting young boys since 2010 while in his role at SNAP.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group