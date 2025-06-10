Troopers: 2 hurt after Orange County deputy causes crash while running red light

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that injured an Orange County deputy and another driver.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on John Young Parkway, approaching the State Road 408 overpass.

Troopers said an Orange County deputy driving a marked Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ran a red light and struck another driver who was making a turn.

The crash caused major damage to both vehicles and closed all southbound lanes of John Young Parkway for several hours.

The deputy and the other driver were both injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

