Troopers investigate deadly head-on crash in south Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in southern Brevard County.

It happened Sunday evening along State Road-A1A near the Indian River County line.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash south of Seagrape Road.

They found that a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Hyundai Veloster sedan had collided along SR-A1A before both vehicles ran off the road.

Troopers said the truck was traveling southbound and the car was northbound when the head-on crash happened.

Investigators said they are still working to determine which man left his designated lane and caused the crash.

The truck’s driver, 65, of Vero Beach, was hospitalized with serious injuries, FHP said.

Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai, 36, or Melbourne, died at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation.

