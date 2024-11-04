Troopers search for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who left the scene of a deadly crash in Orange County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:48 a.m. near the intersection of Sandy Creek Lane and East Colonial Drive, just east of Avalon Park Boulevard.

Investigators said a man was standing in the grass near the intersection and was struck by a driver.

Read: FHP: 1 teen killed, 1 hurt, after dirt bike crash near Poinciana

The driver then fled the scene, troopers said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read: Girl, 13, airlifted to hospital after being ejected in Brevard County car crash, troopers say

Officials said they are looking for an unknown color Toyota Camry, possibly between 2004 and 2015.

Troopers said the car should have damage to the front grill portion, front headlights, and front windshield.

Read: La Rosa Nightclub security rushes to save their patrons from Downtown Orlando mass shooting

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group