FHP: 1 teen killed, 1 hurt, after dirt bike crash near Poinciana

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One teenager died and another was seriously hurt after they crashed while riding a dirt bike Sunday night in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:45 p.m. along Marigold Avenue near Poinciana.

Investigators said a boy, 16, was driving the Honda dirt bike northbound on the southbound lane of Marigold Avenue south of Peabody Road.

They said he had an 18-year-old male passenger with him on the bike.

The teen driver swerved to avoid colliding with an oncoming Chevy Traverse SUV that was traveling south on Marigold, troopers said.

The front of the bike then struck a metal pole on the shoulder of the road, causing both teens to fall from the bike, investigators said.

FHP said the 16-year-old was rushed to Poinciana Medical Center but died from his injuries.

He was a Kissimmee resident.

His passenger, also of Kissimmee, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, according to agency officials.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV were not hurt, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

