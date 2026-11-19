ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long stretch of quiet conditions in the tropics, we are watching a complex that could develop just off the Central Florida coastline.

A coastal low southeast of the area is anticipated to develop on Friday, keeping the threat of flooding rain in place across the area.

The low will lift northward on Saturday and could organize and become a subtropical or tropical storm.

The complex is then expected to lift northeastward and race away from Florida Sunday into Monday.

The exact track of the system will be critical to impacts in Central Florida.

If the area develops east of the area, drier air will push into the region on Saturday.

If the system stays just offshore, areas of rain and strong winds will be increasingly likely.

Should a tropical complex develop close to the coastline, watches and warnings may be issued for a part of the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the possible tropical development.

Tropical complex may develop off Central Florida coast this weekend

Tropical complex may develop off Central Florida coast this weekend

Tropical complex may develop off Central Florida coast this weekend

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