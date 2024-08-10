ORLANDO, Fla. — An area of showers and storms associated with a tropical wave in the Atlantic will see some gradual development over the next few days.

By the middle of next week, conditions will improve for development and we’ll likely see a tropical depression form.

Both the GFS and Euro models develop this storm, but they keep it to the east of the Florida Peninsula.

Channel 9 continues to monitor and track during the week. Next name on the list Ernesto.

Tropical disturbance will gradual development over the next few days

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

