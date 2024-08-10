Local

Tropical disturbance will gradual development over the next few days

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Tropical disturbance will gradual development over the next few days

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area of showers and storms associated with a tropical wave in the Atlantic will see some gradual development over the next few days.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

By the middle of next week, conditions will improve for development and we’ll likely see a tropical depression form.

Both the GFS and Euro models develop this storm, but they keep it to the east of the Florida Peninsula.

Read: Hot and steamy Saturday in Central Florida

Channel 9 continues to monitor and track during the week.  Next name on the list Ernesto.

Tropical disturbance will gradual development over the next few days

Read: Last chance to save: Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday ends Sunday

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read