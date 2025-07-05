Tropical moisture to bring weekend thunderstorms and heavy rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some leftover tropical moisture will lead to thunderstorm development during the weekend.

Our best chance of rain on Saturday will come during the evening.

No severe weather is expected, but we are tracking pockets of possible heavy rain.

WEEKEND AM WX 7-5-25

Some locations in central Florida could see as much as 2 inches of rain between now and Sunday evening.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the next couple of days as humid and cloudy conditions dominate.

We will return to the lower 90s and our sea breeze storms starting on Monday afternoon.

Tropical depression 3 has formed and will likely land in South Carolina by Sunday morning as Tropical Storm Chantal.

WEEKEND AM WX 7-5-25

Once this happens, it will be the first time in 2025 that a named tropical system has made landfall in the United States.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group