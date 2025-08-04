Tropical Storm Dexter forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Dexter formed Sunday night in the Atlantic off the Carolina coast, where it will continue to move away from the United States.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 45 mph.

The complex organized quickly during the daytime hours Sunday, and was classified a tropical storm Sunday night.

Dexter is expected to strengthen some but remain a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Dexter (WFTV)

The storm will continue to move northeastward away from the United States and will likely become post-tropical by Wednesday.

Dexter is the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Two other areas in the Atlantic are also being monitored for potential development.

Both areas will be slow to develop in the coming days, and neither is a direct threat to Florida at this time.

