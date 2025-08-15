Tropical Storm Erin nears hurricane strength, triggers Caribbean storm alerts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 season on Friday.

Erin is posing potential threats to the northern Leeward Islands as it gains strength in the Central Atlantic.

Currently, Erin remains a tropical storm, but meteorologists predict it will intensify throughout the day.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands as Erin’s outer bands could bring heavy rain to the area, as well as Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic.

Erin is expected to stay off the East Coast, creating dangerous seas through next week.

While the storm is not anticipated to make landfall, its presence will likely affect maritime conditions along the coast.

