Tropical Storm Gabrielle poised to strengthen into Category 1 hurricane amid favorable conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving into more favorable conditions for development. It has the potential to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by the end of the day.

Gabrielle has been fighting against wind shear for the past few days, keeping it relatively weak. Wind shear is a factor that can tear apart the storm, especially at the upper levels, and it prevents the storm from gaining a good form.

Now that the wind shear has backed off and it is over warm water in the Atlantic, we will see some strengthening as it begins to recurve northward.

AM TROPICS UPDATE 9-21-25

The track keeps the storm east of Bermuda, meaning Bermuda will not experience the worst of the storm but could still see some tropical impacts.

There is no threat to the United States or the Caribbean from Gabrielle.

Another tropical wave is still battling Saharan dust in the central Atlantic and is unlikely to develop in the next few days, but it has a 30% chance of development by the end of this week.

AM TROPICS UPDATE 9-21-25

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group