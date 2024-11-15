Tropical Storm Sara to break apart after bringing devastating floods to Central America

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Sara.

Forecast models as of Friday morning are looking less likely that Sara will be able to strengthen into a major system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sara is bogging down in Central America, where it’s forecast to bring feet of rain over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said Sara will bring deadly flash floods and mudslides to parts of Central America over the weekend.

Forecasters say Sara will eventually move into the Gulf until Monday.

As Sara goes over Central America, it will weaken and eventually fall apart.

Sara is not projected to regenerate in the Gulf of Mexico.

The remnants of Sara could eventually merge with a cold front by the middle of next week, elevating rain chances in Central Florida.

