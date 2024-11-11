ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring an area of tropical disturbance south of Florida.

The low-pressure area has a high chance of tropical development over the next few days,

The system is working to form in the eastern Caribbean and is bringing a lot of rain to several islands, including Puerto Rico.

November is typically a less active month due to it being the end of the hurricane season.

However, this November is acting more like October.

Water temperatures in the Caribbean are higher than average, which helps fuel extra activity.

We have already had two named systems this month, and this new area is likely to develop in the western Caribbean before the end of the week.

If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Sara.

Tropical system could form in Caribbean this week

Where the system will eventually go is dependent on several factors.

The system could continue to drift to the west or get pulled more to the north by an approaching front.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

