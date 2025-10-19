Tropical system shows chance of development in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave is moving into the Caribbean with a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next week.

Forecast models indicate that the tropical wave is unlikely to move towards Florida. Instead, many models predict it will either head straight into Central America or turn back into the central Caribbean before moving out into the Atlantic.

The tropical wave’s development chances have increased over the past few days, reaching a 60% likelihood of becoming a tropical depression or storm.

It is still early in the life cycle of this tropical wave, and meteorologists will continue to monitor its progress and provide updates as more information becomes available.

As the situation develops, residents in the potential path of the tropical wave are advised to stay informed through official weather updates.

