Tropical update: Tropical Storm Beryl continues to strengthen

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Beryl will continue to strengthen as it moves west across the Atlantic.

Barbados is now under a Hurricane watch.

Additional watches and warnings will likely be issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles later today.

As of now, we expect Tropical Storm Beryl to strengthen into a Hurricane and be near the island of Cuba by the 4th of July.

In addition, Channel 9 is watching two other areas of disorganized showers and storms that could slowly develop during this upcoming week.

Invest 94L will cross over the Yucatan today and emerge into the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow.

A brief tropical depression is possible before it moves onto the Mexican coastline.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and flash flooding is possible for parts of Mexico and Central America.

The last area Channel 9 is monitoring is the furthest away, more than 2,000 miles away from the Caribbean.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said to not expect much development from it over the weekend, but by midweek we could see another Tropical Depression form.

