Tropical wave in Atlantic could become next named storm this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is showing an increasing likelihood of development this week as it encounters a gap in the dry air that has been limiting its organization.

The tropical wave has been associated with disorganized showers and storms, struggling against dry and stable air that has hindered its development potential.

However, meteorologists are observing a potential window for further development by the middle of the week as conditions become more favorable.

As the week progresses, the tropical wave will be closely monitored for any signs of development, with meteorologists keeping a watchful eye on the changing atmospheric conditions.

