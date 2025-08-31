Tropics quiet on Sunday with one disorganized wave off African Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain quiet for Sunday with only one area to monitor for potential development over the next week.

That one spot is still a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that is very disorganized.

If we do see development from the system, it will occur in the middle of this upcoming week. Its track will send it toward the central Atlantic before it dissipates without any chance of reaching our shores.

Long-term models are not bullish on any storm development over the next week or two but we are entering the peak of hurricane season so a lot can change over just a few days.

We will keep providing updates on the tropics during this period.

