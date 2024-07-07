Tropics Update: Beryl is still a Tropical Storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are very quiet outside of Beryl, and Channel 9 is not monitoring any other areas.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
According to Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi, Beryl is still a Tropical Storm, with winds of 60mph.
We expected to see some strengthening today as it approached the Texas coastline.
Squally weather will begin for them this morning.
Read: Sunday will be hot and muggy in Central Florida
The worst weather will occur overnight tonight and very early tomorrow.
Beryl is expected to strengthen a tad more today.
It will most likely become a hurricane again before making landfall overnight.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group