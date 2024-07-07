Tropics Update: Beryl is still a Tropical Storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are very quiet outside of Beryl, and Channel 9 is not monitoring any other areas.

According to Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi, Beryl is still a Tropical Storm, with winds of 60mph.

We expected to see some strengthening today as it approached the Texas coastline.

Squally weather will begin for them this morning.

The worst weather will occur overnight tonight and very early tomorrow.

Beryl is expected to strengthen a tad more today.

It will most likely become a hurricane again before making landfall overnight.

