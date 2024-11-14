Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Sara unlikely to make it to the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara continues to churn in the western Caribbean, and it looks unlikely the storm will make it to the Gulf of Mexico.

The 4 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sara with winds of 40 mph.

The storm will slow down and graze Honduras Friday into the weekend, producing significant flooding rains as a tropical storm.

From there, Sara will lift into the Yucatan Sunday into Monday, where significant weakening is now expected as the storm remains over land.

Tropical Storm Sara 11/14/24 4p (WFTV)

The updated forecast now has Sara dissipating as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday.

Sara formed Thursday afternoon, making it the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The remnants of Sara will likely merge with a frontal boundary in the Gulf and could bring enhanced rainfall to a portion of Florida during the middle of next week.

Florida residents should continue to monitor this system in the event of changes to the forecast.

