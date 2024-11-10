Tropix to bring upscale island vibes to downtown restaurant scene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tropix, an upscale Caribbean restaurant, could provide new flavors to downtown dining as soon as early Q1 2025, according to Vice President of Brokerage Services Jeré Matheny of First Capital Property Group Inc., who represents the future restaurant’s new landlord.

Located at the high-profile corner of Orange Avenue and Pine Street in the historic Metcalf building, Tropix is the brainchild of Steve Myers, owner of the Negril Jamaican Restaurant chain.

The new eatery will occupy the 3,000-square-foot space formerly home to TD Bank, which has been vacant for a couple of years. The restaurant will undergo a substantial buildout, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, reflecting the commitment of both the landlord and tenant.

