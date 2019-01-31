0 Troubled Orlando public housing complex could face demolition

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of Orlando's oldest public housing complexes could soon face demolition, forcing hundreds of people to relocate.

Over the past few years, many have complained about rats and poor air quality at Griffin Park, even though the city said adequate testing has been done.

WFTV spoke with one resident who said the city is dragging its feet again on discussions about relocation.

TRENDING NOW:

The application was submitted this month and the Department of Housing and Urban Development has 75 days to answer.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Housing Authority said it could be years before Griffin Park sees change.

One resident, who doesn't want to be identified, said life is hard inside of Griffin Park Apartments, where she has lived for nearly seven years, and pays more than $1,200 a month in rent.

Griffin Park was built in the early 1940s and is home to more than 300 residents. For decades, it has been the subject of complaints about rats and alleged air quality issues.

The Orlando Housing Authority considers Griffin Park aged and obsolete, costing the city nearly $900,000 a year to maintain.

In May, the city notified residents of its intent to demolish the property, relocate its residents and rebuild the community.

Watch: UCF student arrested for making illegal alterations to AR-15 rifle, campus police say

An application for the project was submitted to HUD this month, pushing the possible relocation of residents to at least two years from now.

With a critical shortage of affordable housing and over 40,000 names already on the list, Councilwoman Regina Hill has concerns.

“What I’m concerned with is the displacement plan,” Hill said. “I would like to see how are we going to phase out the residents and making sure that the are relocated properly.”

Hill is concerned about the displacement plan that won't be discussed until HUD approves the proposal. She wants to make sure that, if and when the time comes, all residents will be relocated properly.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.