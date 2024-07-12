Truck flips over, forces I-4 ramp shutdown

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A truck flipped over near the I-4 ramp in Orange County on Friday morning.
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and was still at the location as of 9:30 a.m.
A Channel 9 crew reported what appeared to be debris from a possible crash scattered near Lee Road, close to where the vehicle stopped.
The I-4 East Ramp toward Daytona Beach is currently shut down, causing mild traffic in the area.
It is not clear what caused the incident or if there were any injuries.
