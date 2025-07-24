Casselberry True Health clinic gets energy system upgrades

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — True Health’s Casselberry clinic has gotten some new upgrades thanks to a partnership with Seminole County’s Community Services Division.

County officials say the newly renovated clinic now features rooftop solar panels and two advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems. These can provide power to critical areas and serve as a backup energy source in case of an outage.

The Casselberry True Health clinic offers a variety of medical services, including dental care, pediatrics, adult care, OB-GYN services and laboratory testing.

Federal assistance programs, like a Community Development Block Grant and the American Rescue Plan Act, helped make the upgrades possible.

