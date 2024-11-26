Trump endorses Randy Fine for congressional seat

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State Senator Randy Fine (Brevard) is running for Congress to fill the 6th Congressional District seat being vacated by Congressman Mike Waltz.

Trump has nominated Waltz to be his National Security Advisor.

Fine told WFTV, “I’m running because President Trump asked me to. If he thinks I’m the warrior that he needs, I’m going to do it.”

Trump took to Truth Social this weekend writing, “Should he decide to enter this race Randy Fine has my complete and total endorsement, RUN RANDY RUN!”

This Tuesday, Fine was in Washington D.C. meeting with U.S. House leadership.

Fine is already fundraising and has picked up several new endorsements including one from U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

