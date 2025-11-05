Trump renominates tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA

WASHINGTON — Tech billionaire and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman is once again President Donald Trump’s pick to lead NASA.

The president announced Isaacman’s renomination months after abruptly withdrawing his initial selection, citing a “thorough review of prior associations.”

Isaacman, an associate of Elon Musk, has flown on two private SpaceX missions.

Before his nomination was pulled, Isaacman was advancing toward a full Senate confirmation vote. During that process, he emphasized the urgency of maintaining U.S. leadership in space exploration, saying, “It’s imperative for our national security, our pride, and all that we stand to gain in exploration that we never come in second place.”

Florida Tech’s Don Platt believes Isaacman’s ties to the private space sector could help shape NASA’s next era.

“He’s really excited about the idea of having a real say in the future of NASA and space exploration in the U.S.,” Platt said.

“There’s very little people can say bad about his relationship with the space industry,” he added.

If confirmed, Isaacman would lead NASA as the agency faces a shrinking budget and an ambitious goal to return astronauts to the moon.

Platt added that while private partnerships will remain key, NASA’s mission must extend beyond profit. He told Eyewitness News, “They’re really the only ones that are going to explore the outer solar system.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group