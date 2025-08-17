T’Storm Warning for Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A T-Storm Warning has been issued for north central Marion County until 5:30 PM.

This includes Citra and Fort McCoy.

The storm is moving to the northwest at 10 mph.

Winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail are the biggest threats.

Scattered storms are possible across parts of Central Florida through the early-to-mid evening hours.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group