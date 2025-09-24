Twin tropical threats brewing off Florida as Hurricane Gabrielle weakens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Gabrielle continues to slowly weaken as it moves east through the Central Atlantic.

The Meteorological Service of Portugal has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Azores over Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, in Central Florida, attention is focused on two developing weather systems, Invest 93L and Invest 94L.

Invest 93L is showing signs of organization and is likely to become a Tropical Depression or Hurricane Humberto within the next 48 hours, though it is expected to remain well off Florida’s east coast.

Invest 94L, currently poorly organized, is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next 48 hours.

Further development of this system is anticipated by the weekend as it moves near the Turks & Caicos and the Bahamas.

While models suggest that Invest 94L will stay off Florida’s east coast, its close proximity could still pose some coastal hazards.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring any shifts in the system’s trajectory over the coming days.

