Two hospitalized in Winter Garden house fire

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two were hospitalized, and a dog was treated for smoke inhalation at a house fire at the 1200 block of Marshall Farms Road in Winter Garden Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The Ocoee Fire Department and Winter Garden Fire Department assisted during the incident, and the American Red Cross was also notified.

There is no information on what started the fire.

The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the incident.

#HouseFire on the block of 1200 Marshall Farms Rd. Smoke and flame showing on arrival, 50% involved. 2 patients to ORMC, 1 therapy dog with smoke inhalation. Ocoee and Winter Garden FD units also on scene. Red Cross notified. State Fire Marshal will investigate cause of fire. pic.twitter.com/HoxXkzCDl6 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 20, 2024













