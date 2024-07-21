Local

Two hospitalized in Winter Garden house fire

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WInter Garden house fire (WFTV)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two were hospitalized, and a dog was treated for smoke inhalation at a house fire at the 1200 block of Marshall Farms Road in Winter Garden Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Ocoee Fire Department and Winter Garden Fire Department assisted during the incident, and the American Red Cross was also notified.

There is no information on what started the fire.

Read: Ground depression in Lake County causes home evacuations in neighborhood

The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the incident.




Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read