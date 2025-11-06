Two men charged with first-degree murder in the death of a teen in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County grand jury has indicted Jonterich Smith and Xazavier Butler for the shooting death of 15-year-old Ka’ryah Duncan outside a Cocoa restaurant last month.

Smith and Butler are charged with first-degree murder after detectives say they shot into a car, killing Duncan, who was not the intended target.

Smith is currently in jail, while Brevard County deputies continue to search for Butler.

