Two men convicted in home invasion that left a man permanently brain damaged

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were found guilty by an Orange County jury Tuesday after they invaded a family’s home in Orange County, holding five people at gunpoint, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In a release, SAO officials said that Broderick Thomas, 36, and Davonte McRae, 27 were responsible for the armed home invasion back in September 2021.

Thomas and McRae forced their way into a home in the Pine Hills neighborhood, trying to find money and marijuana, the release says.

According to investigators, the pair forced all of the home’s occupants into the kitchen and demanded the whereabouts of guns or cash while threatening the inhabitants with guns.

In addition, they threatened to kill a female and her 9-month-old baby, who was in the home, SAO officials announced.

During the incident, McRae struck two victims with his firearm, nearly killing one of them, according to the release.

“One male victim received massive head trauma and will have permanent brain damage for the rest of his life after McRae used a firearm to repeatedly strike him in the head after observing the victim using a cell phone,” the release reads.

Both men will be sentenced next month.

