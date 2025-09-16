Two rescued from sunken car after hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals were rescued after their car was submerged in water following a hit-and-run in Martin County over the weekend.

The victims managed to call 911, but the call dropped before they could get their precise location, complicating the rescue efforts.

The vehicle was hidden from view by the road, making the search more difficult. Rescuers had to depend on hearing the car horn to find the submerged car.

Once the car was located, rescuers entered the water and successfully retrieved the victims.

Investigators are actively looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that caused the accident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group