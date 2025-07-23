Two suspects arrested after stealing nearly $500K from an elderly person

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Monday after she and an accomplice stole nearly half a million dollars from an elderly woman.

VCSO arrested 33-year-old Ariel Wang on charges of grand theft over $100,000. Organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000, and Fraudulent money laundering of $100,000 or more.

According to VCSO, the 61-year-old woman from Orange City thought she was sending a wire transfer to her accountant to pay her taxes.

The second suspect, Jason Hellawell, was arrested in California.

VCSO detectives are looking into other possible victims.

