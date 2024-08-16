Two temporary fire stations approved by Palm Bay council

PALM BAY, Fla. — During Palm Bay’s August 13th meeting, the council approved $3.7 million to fund two new temporary fire stations.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The stations will be built in the northwest and southwest quadrants of the Palm Bay.

The council cited rapid population growth over the past four years and the demands for first responders and emergency services.

Read: Operation Ice Breaker: At least 20 arrested in Daytona Beach drug bust

Palm Bay has not seen significant growth in emergency services in over 20 years.

The two temporary fire stations are being built to meet immediate needs while the city determines a long-term solution.

Read: Father, son arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

The two temporary fire stations will cost approximately $1.85 million per station.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Mayor Rob Medina. “These temporary stations will provide crucial coverage as we work towards constructing permanent facilities to support our growing community. This is a way we can move forward and make an effective change today to protect the lives of our citizens right now.”

The city’s long-term plans include spending up to $40 million on permanent fire stations and police substations.

Read: Would you convict Susan Lorincz? Here’s what the jury is being told

Areas being considered are a new northwest fire station 8 with an integrated police substation, a new southeast fire station 9 with a police substation, and the replacement of fire station 2 on Malabar Road.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group