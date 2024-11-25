UCF innovation champion to depart after fostering startups

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Carol Ann Dykes Logue is resigning from her post at the UCF Business Incubation Program in April, the Orlando Business Journal has learned.

Dykes Logue, 68, alerted staff members of the decision the morning of Nov. 22. She has served as director of both Central Florida Tech Grove and the Business Incubation Program in recent years. Those positions are expected to be filled by two new hires.

“Now is a good time to find my next adventure, whatever that might be,” Dykes Logue told OBJ in a written response. “The teams we’ve assembled at both the UCF Business Incubation Program and the Central Florida Tech Grove are among the best at what they do. They will lead these organizations to places I don’t think we could have even imagined when I started here.”

