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UCF set for super showdown vs No. 8 seed UCLA

The Knights have advanced to Super Regionals for the second time in program history.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF softball team is getting set for this weekend’s Los Angeles Super Regional against No. 8 national seed UCLA.

The winner of this best-of-three Super Regional heads to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Game 1 is Friday night at 9:00 and Game 2 is Saturday night at 9:00. If necessary, Game 3 would take place on Sunday.

Head coach Cindy Ball-Malone and the Knights won the Tallahassee Regional over the weekend to advance to Supers for the second time in program history.

UCF beat the host No. 9 national seed Florida State in the regional final to advance in the tournament for the first time since 2022.

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