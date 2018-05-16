0 UCF students to give free bionic arms to children with missing limbs

A non-profit started by UCF students will announce Wednesday how they're planning to help children with missing limbs.

Since 2013, the group Limbitless Solutions has helped 20 families across the nation by giving them 3D printed bionic arms.

The announcement will put the group closer to its goal of creating 5,000 bionic arms by 2020 for free, which could save each family as much as $100,000.

“We are so excited to be able to feature some of the new work and talk about how it's going to have a huge effect on families all around the country,” said Limbitless Solutions president Albert Manero.

The bionic arms were created through a partnership with doctors as well as art, design, and engineering students.



“We are watching this new version of the arm and the different progress it has made, and ultimately reflect how kids use it in their daily lives,” Manero said.

In March, UCF students in the program unveiled a video game in which children use a special controller on their limb to build up their muscle to help control the bionic arms.

“For us, it's phenomenal to see kids using the arms outside the laboratory and being able to see that tangible impact on your community,” Manero said.

