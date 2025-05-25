UF Board of Trustees expected to OK Ono as next President

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday and likely approve Santa Ono as the school’s new president.

The trustees will vote and then hold what a news release Friday described as a “community announcement featuring Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini and Dr. Santa Ono.”

A search committee on May 4 announced that Ono, who was president of the University of Michigan, was the sole finalist for the UF post.

Ono announced he would step down from the Michigan job after being named as the UF finalist. Ono also has served as president of the University of Cincinnati and the University of British Columbia.

The UF presidency opened last year when Ben Sasse announced his resignation after less than two years in the job.

Former President Kent Fuchs has served as interim president. If approved by the UF Board of Trustees, Ono’s appointment also would need a sign-off from the state university system’s Board of Governors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group