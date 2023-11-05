The ultimate LEGO convention returning to Orlando in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a successful and sold out inaugural 2023 event, the Orlando Brick Convention will return to Orlando with all-new LEGO displays and creations in 2024.

Organizers expect the event to double in size this year and plan to make changes to handle the large crowds.

Professional LEGO artists from across the United States will be on-hand to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans.

Attendees can also look forward to numerous play areas, amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, and vendors selling the latest LEGO accessories, sets, mini-figures, and even retired and hard-to-find LEGO.

The inaugural Orlando Brick Convention raised over $15,000 for charity and will be again raising money for Creation for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

This must-see event for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages is returning to Osceola Heritage Park on March 16 and 17, 2024.

Tickets are $14 and are on sale now at www.brickconvention.com/orlando

