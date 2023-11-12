Unicorn World coming to Orlando, bringing a fun, interactive themed experience for the whole family

ORLANDO, Fla. — Unicorns are coming to Central Florida, with an immersive and interactive themed experience for all ages.

Unicorn World, coming to the Orange County Convention Center next weekend features a magical enchanted forest, arts and crafts, story time and custom made life-sized animatronic unicorns.

Created by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World is geared toward all ages and will also include unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, professional photos and more.

“Seeing the joy, inspiration and creativity reflected in the faces of families when they experience the magic of Unicorn World drives us to bring this event to communities throughout the country,” said Lauren Mines. “Whether its tapping into your inner child meeting life-sized unicorns at Rainbow Acres or witnessing the awe of a little one while racing motorized unicorns in the Galloping Glen, Unicorn World is sure to bring a smile to your face.”

The event will be the 19th of its kind, including previous events in Chicago, Miami and Atlanta. The Mines continue to take the event across the country this year, including Louisville, Kentucky and Cleveland, Ohio.

“We are honored to be helping families make magical memories together in a wonderland of unicorns,” Patrick Mines said. “From the moment our attendees arrive to the moment they leave, we want to transport them to an enchanted land that sparks wonder and lets imagination run free. Our goal has been to provide an environment that fosters quality time together for all ages, and we’re proud that the average stay at Unicorn World is more than two hours. That’s perhaps the greatest testament to the success and magic of this experience for families.”

Unicorn World will be coming to the Orange County Convention Center on Nov. 18-19.

For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE.

