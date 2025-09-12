United Airlines adds new flights from Orlando amid Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Airlines is adding new flights from Orlando.

The airline announced it will add more flights from Orlando International Airport to Houston and Chicago.

Officials said this is being done to fill a potential gap left by Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy last month and announced plans to reduce its presence in certain markets.

United Airlines leaders stated that they wanted to provide passengers with more options in light of the potential gap in service.

Spirit Airlines’ financial difficulties have raised concerns about its ability to maintain operations in some areas, including Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group