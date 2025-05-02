United States Specialty Sports Association names new CEO

VIERA, Fla. — A new leader is at the helm of the Florida-based United States Specialty Sports Association.

John Latella has been named CEO, and the association says he’s poised to lead the organization into a new era of growth and impact as it aims to expand its reach and impact in youth sports nationwide.

“What initially drew me to USSSA was its unique ability to impact lives through sports at every level, from grassroots to elite-competitive,” Latella said in a news reelase. “This organization doesn’t just organize games — it builds communities, creates lifelong memories, and opens doors for athletes of all ages and backgrounds.”

As CEO, the company says Latella will prioritize building trust across the USSSA community, enhancing the athlete and family experience, modernizing operations through technology and strengthening national brand recognition. He is expected to focus on expanding access to youth sports, forging strategic partnerships and creating aspirational pathways for athletes.

“Our best days are ahead of us,” Latella said. “We will honor the rich legacy of USSSA while boldly shaping its future, building a vibrant culture that creates opportunity, strengthens communities, and ensures every athlete has a place to grow both on and off the field.”

Latella brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, as well as being a youth sports advocate.

He used to be CEO and co-owner of Garden Fresh Gourmet, where he led it through to its sale to Campbell Soup Co. in 2015.

The association says he has also served on the Salvation Army’s National Advisory Board and chaired major philanthropic initiatives that have raised millions for community development.

